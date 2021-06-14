Alpha Coin (APC) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,605.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.26 or 0.01582628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00433018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004021 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

