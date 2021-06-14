Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $188.19 million and $35.17 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00074858 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003187 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

