Alpha Impact Price Up 2.4% Over Last Day (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $45,145.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded flat against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00167949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00184733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01037054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.65 or 1.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

