Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AHAG opened at $0.03 on Monday. Alpha Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Alpha Technologies Group alerts:

Alpha Technologies Group Company Profile

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, fabricates, and sells thermal management and non-thermal fabricated products, and aluminum extrusions in the United States. It offers natural convection products, which include thermal extrusions, board level and BGA heatsinks, LED heat sinks, folded fins, bonded and stacked fins, and heat frames; forced convection products, such as skived and zipper fins, and fans; fluid phase change products, including heat pipes; and liquid cooling products, such as liquid cold plates, heat exchangers, and coolant distribution units.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.