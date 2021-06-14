Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:AHAG opened at $0.03 on Monday. Alpha Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Alpha Technologies Group Company Profile
