Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.9% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $866,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,505.00. 17,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,351.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

