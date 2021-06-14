Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,413,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,506.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,351.91. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,526.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

