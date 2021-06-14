Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $5.65 on Monday, reaching $2,424.55. 21,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

