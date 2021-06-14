Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,424.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,313.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

