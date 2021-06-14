Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,517 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Altria Group worth $235,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.