Alussa Energy Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,646 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 922% compared to the typical daily volume of 259 call options.

ALUS remained flat at $$10.09 during trading on Monday. 239,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $362.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALUS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $507,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,219,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

