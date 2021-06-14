Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $485.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.