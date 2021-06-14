Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $532,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,503.35 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

