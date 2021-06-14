Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cim LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

