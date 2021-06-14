Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

