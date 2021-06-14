Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Holderness Investments Co.’s Largest Position

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,293.37. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

