Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 3rd Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $496,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,503.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,293.37. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

