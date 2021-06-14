Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Critical Contrast

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ambarella and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 11 0 2.67 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambarella currently has a consensus target price of $112.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80% Canaan N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.24, meaning that its stock price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 16.97 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -61.72 Canaan $68.61 million 24.43 N/A N/A N/A

Canaan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella.

Summary

Canaan beats Ambarella on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras; automotive cameras; drones; virtual reality cameras; and internet protocol security cameras for professional use, and home security and monitoring, as well as robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

