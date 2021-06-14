AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $49.40

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.40, but opened at $50.90. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 793,305 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Lader sold 14,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $705,746.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $877,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,980,656 shares of company stock valued at $31,905,155. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

