AMEPAY (AME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $188,183.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $188,183.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00169808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.60 or 0.01058016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.54 or 1.00168579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002698 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.