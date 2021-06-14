AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 481.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $554.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $280.01 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.05. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

