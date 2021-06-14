Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

