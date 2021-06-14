American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $21.50

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. 273,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,664,574. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

