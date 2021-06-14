American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Holdings Increased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 230.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. American Campus Communities comprises about 2.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 3.91% of American Campus Communities worth $232,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.77. 2,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

