American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Decreased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $79,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.05. 79,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

