American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,173. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

