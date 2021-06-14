American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 13th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMYZF stock opened at 1.09 on Monday. American Manganese has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 2.25.

Get American Manganese alerts:

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.