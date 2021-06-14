American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells $387,840.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Software by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 1,397.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 154,353 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

