American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Software in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for American Software’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

AMSWA stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Software by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

