American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,833,000. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 27,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $268.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.