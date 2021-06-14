Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.52 Million

Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report sales of $667.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.43 million and the lowest is $662.60 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $482.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

