AMO Coin (AMO) Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $31.49 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00784797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00083078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.33 or 0.07889803 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

