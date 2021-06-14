Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0055

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $4,750.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00058308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.75 or 0.00795984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.52 or 0.07865479 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

