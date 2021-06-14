Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Up 1.1%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,223,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,727,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $352.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,894 shares of company stock worth $333,038. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

