Ampleforth Trading Up 13.2% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $170.54 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.29 or 0.00804839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.08064007 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 244,455,264 coins and its circulating supply is 168,928,213 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.