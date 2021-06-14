Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Down 0.2%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.70. 5,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.