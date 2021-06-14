Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) Shares Down 0.3%

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.88. 19,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 3,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.86.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.