Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.13

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.13 and last traded at $167.84, with a volume of 120259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.60.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

