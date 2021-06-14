Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.36. 288,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,542. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.76. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 342,423 shares during the period. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.