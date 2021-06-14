Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.36. 288,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,542. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.76. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 342,423 shares during the period. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

