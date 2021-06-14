Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce $30.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

