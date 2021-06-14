Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.92). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.69. 24,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics comprises 7.0% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 5.25% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

