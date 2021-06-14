Analysts Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $27.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. HEXO posted sales of $16.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $111.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.03 million to $119.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $172.97 million, with estimates ranging from $136.22 million to $207.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEXO opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $971.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

