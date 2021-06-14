Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce $11.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

