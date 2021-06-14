Analysts Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to announce $117.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.39 million to $119.00 million. Luminex posted sales of $109.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $478.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.87 million to $480.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $533.76 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $565.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNX. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. Luminex has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

