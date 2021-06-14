Analysts Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.31). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.68) to ($13.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($13.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.08) to ($5.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL opened at $107.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

