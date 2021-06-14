Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.65 Million

Brokerages expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report sales of $550.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $513.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MYR Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.