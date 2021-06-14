Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report $59.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $230.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NOVA stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

