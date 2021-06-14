Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after acquiring an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

