Analysts Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.19. Verso reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Verso stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 147,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,019. The company has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

