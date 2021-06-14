Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Shares of ADP opened at $199.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $200.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.