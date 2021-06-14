Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 413.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,650. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

